Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 05:21 Hits: 4

The first flight took off from Orly airport south of Paris at 6:25am Friday, marking a reopening after shutting down on March 31 due to the coronavirus crisis, but with just a fraction of its normal flights.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200626-back-to-the-skies-as-paris-s-orly-airport-reopens-after-three-month-shutdown