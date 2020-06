Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 08:35 Hits: 3

The Indian arm of consumer giant Unilever said Thursday it will rename its locally marketed "Fair & Lovely" skin-lightening cream in the face of global anti-racism protests.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/unilever-renames-skin-lightening-cream-india-12870884