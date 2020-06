Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 19:48 Hits: 2

As Russia celebrated the Soviet victory in WW2 Wednesday, the Russian preoccupation with the war was never more apparent.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2020/0625/Why-does-World-War-II-still-hold-such-a-grip-on-Russia?icid=rss