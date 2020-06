Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 14:09 Hits: 0

Predicting the speed and strength of the United States' recovery from the current recession is extremely difficult. But what is clear is that policymakers must boost incentives to work in normal times when jobs are plentiful, while strengthening the safety net for when they are not and for those who are unable to work.

