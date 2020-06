Category: World Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 08:05 Hits: 3

The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated the challenges facing women and girls, and threatens to roll back recent progress toward greater equality and empowerment. Unless governments’ pandemic responses take gender into account, the most vulnerable could be left behind altogether.

