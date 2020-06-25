Wisconsin teen finally released on bail after killing man she says abused her for years

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 14:00 Hits: 5

After awaiting trial for two years, a Black Wisconsin teen was released from jail Monday on a $400,000 bond, paid by advocacy organizations. In 2018, police arrested 17-year-old Chrystul Kizer for allegedly shooting a man in the head twice before lighting his body on fire. She confessed to the murder a few days later, claiming it was done out of self-defense. Randall Phillip Volar, the man killed, allegedly had abused the teen for years in addition to sex trafficking her and other underage Black girls.

While District Attorney Michael Graveley’s office had evidence against Volar, it waited to prosecute him—but the same office didn’t delay charging Kizer with first-degree intentional homicide and arson, an offense carrying a mandatory life sentence in Wisconsin, The Washington Postreported.

Volar was released without bail after being arrested under child sexual assault charges in February 2018. In June 2018, Kizer—a survivor of abuse—acted in self-defense and killed Volar, her 34-year-old abuser, who, she says, was forcing himself on her at the time. According to the Chicago Community Bond Fund, one of the organizations that paid her bail, Kizer was only 16-years-old when Volar allegedly began trafficking her, CNN reported.

Volar’s 2018 arrest wasn’t his first. He was arrested for another incident in 2017 when a 15-year-old girl called the police and alleged that he gave her drugs and was planning to kill her. As a result, he was charged with child enticement, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and second-degree sexual assault of a child, BuzzFeed News reported. At the time of the incident, Volar was still under police investigation for possession of child pornography and trafficking.

Arrested as a minor, Kizer’s bail was set at $1 million. According to court records, the bond was reduced from $1 million to $400,000 in February. "No one should be incarcerated for surviving violence against them," the Chicago bond fund said in a statement. The statement added that once the case ends, the bond money will be used to establish a fund for survivors of violence facing criminal charges.

While a majority of states have affirmative defense laws preventing survivors of abuse from being criminalized, Wisconsin’s broad law had no precedent for charges of murder. "Far too often, survivors of violence — especially Black women and girls — are punished for defending themselves," the statement said. "Chrystul's case highlights the urgent need for the criminal legal system to stop prosecuting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault."

Over the years, Kizer’s case has received widespread attention from activists who support criminal justice reform and survivor-centered advocacy, including those in support of the #MeToo movement. During her release on Monday, not only did she hug her mother for the first time in two years, but she walked out of the Kenosha County Detention Facility carrying two trash bags full of support letters, The Postreported.

“It was incredible to see that we were able to bond Chrystul out,” Santera Matthews, an organizer with the Chrystul Kizer Defense Committee, told The New York Times. The Chrystul Kizer Defense Committee contributed towards Kizer’s release bond and has been raising awareness about the case. “People believe that she is a survivor, and that she was punished for surviving,” Matthews said. She added that the criminal justice system has continuously failed Black girls and women.

She’s not wrong—last year Cyntoia Brown-Long was granted clemency while serving a life sentence for killing her childhood abuser. Brown-Long had served 15 years in prison and was granted clemency at the age of 30. "Here was yet another situation where there was a young girl caught up with some unfortunate circumstances, who reacted out of trauma," Brown-Long told BuzzFeed News. "And the justice system wasn't necessarily trying to hear that, trying to see that."

Kizer’s charges of arson and homicide still hold. The Kenosha County District Attorney’s office has not yet commented on Kizer's release, noting that it is an ongoing case.

Amid nationwide protests for racial injustice and calls for criminal justice reform, people are hearing about Kizer’s case for the first time, resurfacing conversations on new affirmative defense laws in the country. Violence against women is a widespread phenomenon and a human rights violation that is often unreported due to the stigma, silence, and shame surrounding it. Many mistakenly believe that trafficking occurs only overseas, but according to the ACLU, the U.S. Department of State reports an estimate of more than 14,000 trafficking cases in the U.S. per year. Survivors should not be punished for the actions they take against their abusers. Our criminal justice system must be reformed.

