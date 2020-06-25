'God, I can't wait': North Carolina cop dreams about getting assault rifle to wipe out Black people

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 17:00 Hits: 7

Three North Carolina police officers were fired Tuesday after a sergeant's review of accidental video footage revealed they engaged in an "extremely racist" rant, according to The Charlotte Observer. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams identified the fired employees as Cpl. Jessie Moore and officers Brian Gilmore and Kevin Piner after the city council and city manager cleared Williams to release details of the officers’ conversation.

Piner reportedly could be heard telling Moore that a civil war was coming and he was ready. Piner then said he planned to buy an assault rifle, and soon “we are just going to go out and start slaughtering them (expletive)” Blacks. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait,” he added.

At the time, Piner had moved from a racist conversation with Gilmore, who was in a different car, to a racist call with Moore, who used both racial and homophobic slurs himself to describe Black people, including a magistrate, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The officers didn't deny making the comments and instead assured their bosses they weren't racists and were just under a lot of stress after protests concerning the death of George Floyd, police told The Charlotte Observer. Floyd, who was suspected of forging a $20 bill, was unarmed when a white Minneapolis cop kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25 in a deadly encounter. Piner reportedly said in the video of him that he felt his department's only worry was “kneeling down with the black folks."

He said he felt the answer was a civil war to "wipe them off the (expletive) map. That’ll put them back about four or five generations,” he added, in a rant Moore dismissed as "crazy." It’s unclear how Gilmore contributed to the conversation, but police told The Charlotte Observer each officer violated the department’s standards of conduct by using “inappropriate jokes and slurs.”

“When I first learned of these conversations, I was shocked, saddened and disgusted,” Williams said Wednesday at a news conference. “There is no place for this behavior in our agency or our city and it will not be tolerated.”

