FBI director won't rule out possibility of foreign interference in Black Lives Matter protests

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 17:30 Hits: 7

White supremacists and other far-right extremists have tried to leverage the protests against the police killing of George Floyd for their own purposes. From pretending to be antifascists to participating in or leading violence at protests to threats of worse, they’ve seen an opportunity for division and they’ve taken it. They may not be the only ones.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told Fox News that the FBI is “looking carefully at the prospect of foreign influence or foreign interference in all the protest activities (that's) occurred over the last few weeks.”

"We have certainly seen in the past a variety of foreign adversaries looking to amplify controversy in this country," Wray said. "And they use state media. They use social media. Some of that is through propaganda, some of that's through disinformation, some of that's through just fake information." That could be happening again, but Wray didn’t suggest it was definitely happening—and his interviewer, Fox News’ Bret Baier, really wanted to hear about foreign interference.

As we saw in 2016, Russia was eager to exploit racial divisions in the U.S. to cause chaos that would benefit Donald Trump, not because Russia had any particular position on racism in the U.S.

The FBI has previously found no evidence that antifa has been involved in violence during the protests, and an intelligence bulletin from the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the National Counterterrorism Center relegated antifa to a footnote while emphasizing right-wing extremists, but Baier made sure Wray talked about antifa. Baier acknowledged the Boogaloo-related arrests before asking Wray: “Are there any antifa investigations ongoing?”

“The violence that occurred during the protest over the past few weeks is driven by a variety of different motivations and ideologies, it's not all the work of any single ideology movement or group,” Wray answered. “We certainly have a number of active ongoing investigations into violent anarchist extremists.”

Mysteriously, though, anarchists are not showing up at protests with massive arsenals, while Boogaloo Bois are.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1955862