The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Repair Revive: Rev. William Barber on Fighting Racism, Poverty, Climate Change, War Nationalism

Category: World Hits: 5

Seg2 barber

The Poor People’s Campaign offered a counterpoint to President Trump’s sparsely attended Tulsa campaign rally with a mass digital gathering that unveiled a policy platform to spur “transformative action” on five key issues of systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and the threat of religious nationalism. “We have to repair and revive,” says Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign. “That has to be a part of if we’re truly going to ever be the democracy we claim to be on paper.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/25/poor_peoples_campaign_assembly_william_barber

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version