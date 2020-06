Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 19:59 Hits: 0

The United States has formally asked the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran beyond October, when it is set to be progressively eased under the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pompeo-hopeful-the-whole-world-will-back-extension-of-iran-arms-embargo/30688949.html