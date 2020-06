Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 23:04 Hits: 1

Mary Jackson was the US space agency's first female African-American engineer whose calculations helped send astronauts into space. Over her decades-long career, she also pushed for the promotion of women at NASA.

