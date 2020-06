Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 10:05 Hits: 5

The war crimes indictment against Hashim Thaci went public at precisely the wrong moment — the Kosovo president was on his way to a much-hyped US summit with Serbian leaders. The move might be enough to kill the talks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hashim-thaci-s-past-catches-up-with-kosovo-s-future/a-53936614?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf