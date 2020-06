Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 01:15 Hits: 5

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday ordered travelers from eight U.S. states to quarantine for 14 days on arrival and Disney said it would delay reopening its amusement parks as the novel coronavirus showed alarming spikes in the South and West.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200625-usa-andrew-cuomo-new-york-new-jersey-connecticut-covid-19-quarantine