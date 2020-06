Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 10:24 Hits: 7

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has proposed its Economy Minister Nadia Calvino to head the influential Eurogroup of 19 euro zone finance ministers, the government said on Thursday, becoming the first country to formally announce a candidate.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/25/spain-proposes-economy-minister-calvino-to-head-eurogroup