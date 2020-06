Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 05:04 Hits: 5

Tourists and Parisians will from Thursday again be able to admire the view of the French capital from the Eiffel Tower after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus -- but only if they take the stairs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-paris-eiffel-tower-strict-restrictions-stairs-face-mask-12868794