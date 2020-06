Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 10:26 Hits: 6

President Donald Trump's campaign is considering a new approach to his signature rallies to ease fears about the coronavirus and has not ruled out staff changes after his disappointing return to the trail in Oklahoma, advisers say.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-team-looks-to-revamp-rallies-after-being-rattled-by-tulsa-event-12870276