Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 08:55 Hits: 7

Liberal democracies must defend their belief in a global order based on credible international agreements and the rule of law. So, although democratic governments should be prepared to offer China incentives for good behavior, they must be prepared to deter bad behavior vigorously.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/liberal-democracies-need-policy-to-constrain-china-by-chris-patten-2020-06