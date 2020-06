Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 07:10 Hits: 3

Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti has canceled his participation in U.S.-brokered talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic that had been scheduled at the White House in Washington on June 27.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kosovo-s-pm-cancels-talks-in-washington-with-serbia-s-president/30689711.html