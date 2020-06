Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 02:05 Hits: 3

On Tuesday, New York and Kentucky held major primary elections in their states. What are the results? We have some preliminary tallies and winners in some of the races, but…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/06/we-just-got-2-huge-red-flags-for-the-2020-election-and-the-media-must-be-prepared/