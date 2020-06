Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 07:36 Hits: 3

The coronavirus outbreak has not abated in Pakistan, where infections could top one million on current trends. According to the World Health Organization, it is seeing one of the fastest spreads of the virus anywhere in the world. But for now, Pakistani authorities have ruled out imposing a new nationwide lockdown.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200625-pakistan-unwilling-to-lock-down-anew-despite-fast-surging-coronavirus-outbreak