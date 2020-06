Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 09:45 Hits: 5

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Michel Aoun warned on Thursday of an "atmosphere of civil war" during recent unrest in Lebanon and what he described as attempts to stir up sectarian tensions as a financial crisis sweeps the country.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/25/lebanon039s-aoun-sees-039civil-war039-climate-as-critics-boycott-meeting