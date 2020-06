Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 09:05 Hits: 4

Egypt's Rameda Pharmaceutical‮ ‬ has received requests to export Anviziram tablets, which are used to treat patients with the new coronavirus, to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Yemen, but needs a government approval first, its CEO told Reuters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/egypt-s-rameda-gets-requests-to-export-covid-19-drug-ceo-12869924