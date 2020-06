Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 20:11 Hits: 2

Primaries in Virginia, North Carolina, and New York rewarded fresh faces on the left and right – heralding a "new generation" of diverse political talent.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/Politics-Watch/2020/0624/Stars-are-born-in-both-parties?icid=rss