Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 20:49 Hits: 2

On Wednesday, Kosovo’s president and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of war crimes and crimes against humanity charges for Kosovo’s 1998-99 independence war with Serbia.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2020/0624/Kosovo-president-and-others-charged-for-war-crimes-against-Serbs?icid=rss