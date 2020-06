Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 13:55 Hits: 1

US President Donald Trump's made-for-TV "bromance" with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has played out more or less as most experts expected. The North Koreans have milked the Trump administration for all its worth, and are now returning to the same old strategy of bluster, threats, and nuclear brinkmanship.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-fueled-latest-kim-jong-un-provocation-by-kent-harrington-2020-06