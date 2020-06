Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 14:45 Hits: 1

It is naive to believe that forced technological decoupling, trade sanctions, or forced changes to global supply chains will put an end to China’s future economic expansion. If critics are too short-sighted to see this, it will be their loss.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-unstoppable-economy-domestic-investment-consumption-by-zhang-jun-2020-06