In shocking ruling, appeals court orders judge to accept dismissal of charges against Michael Flynn

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 14:31 Hits: 5

In an astounding ruling, the D.C. circuit of the Court of Appeals has ordered the district court to accept the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) motion to dismiss all charges against Michael Flynn. This action completely overturns the actions of U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan and explicitly dismisses the findings of former federal judge John Gleeson, who was appointed by Sullivan to review the case following the DOJ’s extraordinary move to end prosecution.

Two weeks ago, Gleeson produced a lengthy document that blasted the DOJ’s efforts to undermine and withdraw from their own case. But all of Gleeson’s findings appear to be set aside by this brief ruling.

Making the ruling even more unusual, even though it was Flynn’s attorneys who filed for writ of mandamus, it appears the appeals court has ruled in favor of … the DOJ, which was not a party to that claim. And it comes following previous suggestions that the appeals court was prepared to reject Flynn’s appeal.

Expect more updates shortly.

Now: DC Circuit directs Flynn judge to dismiss prosecution, per new order: pic.twitter.com/w6C5Bc2jtP June 24, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1955606