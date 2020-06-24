'Tears streamed my face': DACA recipient and plaintiff in litigation celebrates court victory

Category: World Hits: 5
Eliana Fernández, one of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients who sued the Trump administration over its termination of the program, said she woke up with a feeling of dread last Thursday, a day the Supreme Court would potentially announce a decision on the program’s termination. “Most court analysts said the news wouldn’t be good,” she writes in a NY Daily News op-ed. “At exactly 10:03, I found out they were wrong … Tears streamed my face. My body shook. We had won.”
Fernández said the program’s announcement in 2012 by the Obama administration following immense pressure from undocumented youth affected hundreds of thousands of lives, allowing them to work legally, pursue higher education, and live without the overhanging fear of deportation. And young people thrived: “I was even able to buy a house,” she said. But, “then came the Trump administration, which put a target on our backs from day one.”
“The announcement put my future in grave jeopardy,” Fernández writes. “Would I be able to remain in this country? Would I be torn from my children? Even if I weren’t, how I would be able to support my family if I could no longer work? I felt despair, but, surrounded by other young people in similar situations, I found strength and resolve to fight back,” she continued. “I joined the first federal lawsuit in the country to challenge the termination of DACA as a plaintiff. For three years, we have stood up to the president’s unlawful acts in the courts and in the streets.”
And held out hope when so much has been stacked against immigrants and their families. Fernández was among the dozens of DACA recipients and allies who last October marched 230 miles from New York City to the steps of the Supreme Court, arriving just hours before the justices were set to hear oral arguments around the termination of the program.
For marchers like Fernández, it was no exaggeration to say that everything they’ve worked for, struggled for, and achieved has been on the line.
Without her protections, she told NY Daily News at the time, “I won’t be able to work … I won’t be able to pay off my mortgage. My biggest concern as a parent is losing deportation protections. It’s something I worry about on a daily basis. What will happen if I’m taken away from my kids?” Arriving at the court, she told CNN her kids were “the main reason why I became part of the lawsuit. It was the only way that I had to fight for my family, to fight for my kids."
“We marched through rain, sleet, and snow to make sure that the Supreme Court knew: Our home is here,” she continues in her op-ed. “Now I know they heard us. It is simply incredible to feel our community’s power in this moment.”
“But we now have a Supreme Court ruling behind us, and we demand that the federal government honor it and move forward, not back,” she continues. She writes that means reopening up the program to the tens of thousands of immigrant youth who have been blocked from applying since the program’s rescission by the administration in 2017.
“Congress must also act,” she continues. “There are 11 million people in this country who need a full, swift path to citizenship. Yesterday we won in the highest court in the land. Today we continue our fight for the liberation of all undocumented people.” Let’s keep doing what we can to help DACA recipients like Eliana by chipping in for their renewal fees as we fight for permanent protections for them them and their families—click here to donate what you can.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1955431