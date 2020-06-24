'Tears streamed my face': DACA recipient and plaintiff in litigation celebrates court victory

“The announcement put my future in grave jeopardy,” Fernández writes. “Would I be able to remain in this country? Would I be torn from my children? Even if I weren’t, how I would be able to support my family if I could no longer work? I felt despair, but, surrounded by other young people in similar situations, I found strength and resolve to fight back,” she continued. “I joined the first federal lawsuit in the country to challenge the termination of DACA as a plaintiff. For three years, we have stood up to the president’s unlawful acts in the courts and in the streets.”

And held out hope when so much has been stacked against immigrants and their families. Fernández was among the dozens of DACA recipients and allies who last October marched 230 miles from New York City to the steps of the Supreme Court, arriving just hours before the justices were set to hear oral arguments around the termination of the program.

For marchers like Fernández, it was no exaggeration to say that everything they’ve worked for, struggled for, and achieved has been on the line.

Without her protections, she told NY Daily News at the time, “I won’t be able to work … I won’t be able to pay off my mortgage. My biggest concern as a parent is losing deportation protections. It’s something I worry about on a daily basis. What will happen if I’m taken away from my kids?” Arriving at the court, she told CNN her kids were “the main reason why I became part of the lawsuit. It was the only way that I had to fight for my family, to fight for my kids."

“We marched through rain, sleet, and snow to make sure that the Supreme Court knew: Our home is here,” she continues in her op-ed. “Now I know they heard us. It is simply incredible to feel our community’s power in this moment.”

“But we now have a Supreme Court ruling behind us, and we demand that the federal government honor it and move forward, not back,” she continues. She writes that means reopening up the program to the tens of thousands of immigrant youth who have been blocked from applying since the program’s rescission by the administration in 2017.