New York and two other states impose quarantine on visitors from high COVID-19 states

In late March, Florida required visitors from New York to quarantine for 14 days because New York was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Things have turned around now: New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will require visitors from states with high levels of the virus to quarantine—and Florida is one of the states on the list.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the quarantine would apply to visitors from states with 10% positive test rates, or where there were 10 infections per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average. Right now that means Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, Texas, and Washington State.

“We have to make sure the virus doesn't come in on a plane,” (again), Cuomo said. This is an ongoing effort: “We worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down, and we don't want to see it go up.”

People coming in from the affected states who fail to quarantine will face fines starting at $2,000 for the first violation and going up to $10,000 if they cause harm.

