'Call up the bill, Mitch': Democrats demand McConnell bring protections for DACA recipients to vote

House Democrats continue to demand Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stop blocking a vote on legislation that could put more than 2 million immigrants onto a path to legalization and citizenship. While legislators made a similar demand earlier this year following the one year anniversary of the House of Representative’s passage of the American Dream and Promise Act, the renewed call comes following a historic victory for immigrants at the Supreme Court last week.

“Following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision rejecting President Trump’s repeal of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the Senate has a responsibility to consider legislation to protect the young immigrants who are eligible for DACA,” more than 100 House Democrats told McConnell in a new letter this week. “As Majority Leader, you can immediately schedule a vote in the Senate for the American Dream and Promise Act.”

“With Republicans in the majority, the United States Senate has failed to challenge the most anti-immigrant President in modern history,” they write. “In the 116th Congress, the Border Security and Immigration Subcommittee has held only one hearing; the Senate Judiciary Committee has voted on only one immigration bill—the Trump administration’s anti-asylum bill—and the Republican majority limited debate to only one hour and did not allow a single amendment to be offered; and you, as Majority Leader, have not brought a single immigration bill to the floor of the Senate.”

”It is not too late to change course,” they continue, noting the tens of thousands of DACA recipients who are also working as part of the novel coronavirus pandemic recovery. “It would be an American tragedy to deport DACA recipients who are saving lives in the midst of this pandemic. We must ensure these talented young immigrants are not forced to stop working when the need for their public service has never been greater. And we must give them the chance they deserve to become American citizens.”

Similarly, the Senate Democratic caucus also united to call on their colleague to let the legislation come to the floor for a vote. “The young people who are eligible for DACA, known as Dreamers, are American in every way except for their immigration status,” they wrote. “More than 800,000 Dreamers have come forward and received DACA. DACA has been vital for Dreamers, who are contributing to our country as soldiers, nurses, teachers, and small business owners, and in many other ways.”

Among those waiting for permanent relief is Eliana Fernández, one of the DACA recipients who took the administration to court over the program’s termination—and won. “It is simply incredible to feel our community’s power in this moment,” she wrote in a N.Y. Daily News op-ed. “But we now have a Supreme Court ruling behind us, and we demand that the federal government honor it and move forward, not back,” she continues. That includes congress—and specifically McConnell—finishing the job.

“The Supreme Court rejected President Trump’s attack on; now it’s time for @senatemajldr McConnell to bring the House-passed DACA bill up for a vote, so we can make protections for dreamers permanent,” tweeted Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. “Call up the bill, Mitch.” Call up the bill, Mitch.

