Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 08:00 Hits: 2

Protesters in Thailand have defied government warnings to mark the anniversary of the 1932 revolution that brought an end to absolute monarchy. They say authorities are removing symbols of the revolution.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thailand-pro-democracy-activists-mark-siamese-revolution-anniversary/a-53920957?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf