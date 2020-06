Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 08:34 Hits: 3

The US ice cream company Ben & Jerry's is the latest high-profile company to announce a removal of their advertising from Facebook’s platforms in protest of their lack of action on racist and inflammatory posts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ben-jerry-s-joins-facebook-instagram-ad-boycott/a-53922530?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf