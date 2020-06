Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 16:50 Hits: 0

France's much-heralded new phone app for tracking coronavirus cases has only alerted 14 people that they were at risk of infection since its launch three weeks ago, the digital affairs minister said Tuesday, while almost half a million chose to uninstall the app.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200623-france-s-covid-19-tracing-app-fails-to-engage-chalking-up-roughly-1-5-million-users