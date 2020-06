Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 21:18 Hits: 1

EU nations may close their borders to US travelers as they seek to reopen their economies to tourism because of how Washington has handled the pandemic, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing unnamed European officials.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200623-european-union-usa-tourism-ban-covid-19-coliseum