Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 00:39 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: Twitter on Tuesday (Jun 23) hid a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he threatened to use "serious force" against protesters in the US capital, saying it broke rules over abusive content. The move appeared to be the first by Twitter against the president for an "abusive" tweet ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/twitter-hides-abusive-trump-tweet-targeting-protesters-12864682