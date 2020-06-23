The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Will Biden Remain Tone Deaf to Palestinian Rights?

Medea Benjamin, Ariel Gold
Let’s hope this letter from over 100 organizations shows Biden the widespread support for him to shed his ”Israel-right-or-wrong” position and instead openly and explicitly distinguish right from wrong. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/views/2020/06/23/will-biden-remain-tone-deaf-palestinian-rights?cd-origin=rss

