Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 07:27 Hits: 5

A military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory of the Nazis has kicked off in Moscow. The spectacular celebration takes place on the eve of a vote that could extend Putin’s rule until 2036.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/moscow-celebrates-delayed-75th-anniversary-of-end-of-wwii/a-53921662?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf