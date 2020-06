Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 03:26 Hits: 3

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday made his first campaign appearance alongside Joe Biden since endorsing him for president in April, helping raise more than $11 million for his former No. 2 as he exhorted supporters to meet the "urgency" of the moment.

