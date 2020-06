Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 07:14 Hits: 5

A statue in front of the French parliament building honouring Jean-Baptiste Colbert was covered in graffiti on Tuesday amid a global push by anti-racism activists to take down monuments to historical figures tied to slavery or colonialism.

