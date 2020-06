Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 08:03 Hits: 6

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli and Palestinian authorities have brought back some coronavirus restrictions after the number of new cases jumped in what officials fear could herald a "second wave" of infections.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/24/israel-palestinians-tighten-restrictions-as-coronavirus-reemerges