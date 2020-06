Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 08:00 Hits: 3

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday stressed that the coronavirus remains a risk after the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia on Tuesday put two municipalities back into lockdown following an outbreak at a meatpacking plant.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/german-minister-stresses-coronavirus-risk-despite-low-infection-numbers-12865734