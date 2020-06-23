Live coverage: June 23, 2020 primaries

Category: World Hits: 4
Kentucky, New York, and Virginia are holding downballot primaries tonight while Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina are conducting primary runoffs. We also have a special election for New York’s 27th Congressional District on tap.
Due to the coronavirus, many voters are casting their ballots by mail, and each state has different deadlines for the return of mail ballots. As a result, we may not know the final results for some races for several days or more. In addition, Kentucky’s Board of Elections has advised all counties to wait until June 30 before releasing any results, while New York will not count its absentee ballots for at least a week after the primary.
As we watch returns come in, one thing we cannot emphasize strongly enough is that you should ignore the “percentage of precincts reporting.” Given the huge volume of mail votes expected in all states holding elections tonight, “100% of precincts reporting” will definitely not be equal to 100% of votes.
To help judge how far along the counting might be, though, we’ve included the total 2016 primary vote for each key race on our cheat-sheet, linked above. It’s not a perfect metric, and in many cases there weren’t contested primaries four years ago. But it will give you at least a sense of when a sizable proportion of votes have been tallied.
VA-02 (R): We have about 12,000 votes tallied in this primary so far, where ex-Rep. Scott Taylor is trying for a comeback. He currently leads 2010 candidate Ben Loyola 49-28. About 41,000 votes were cast in the 2016 primary.
VA-05 (D): We’ve crested 6,000 votes here, and physician Cameron Webb is crushing his rivals with 74% of the vote so far (Marine vet Claire Russo’s at 14). This is a traditionally red seat but Dems got a boost recently when GOP voters ousted the sitting Republican congressman, Denver Riggleman, because he’d officiated at a same-sex wedding (Riggleman is also well-known as the Bigfoot porn guy.) Whoever wins the Dem nomination will Campbell County Supervisor Bob Good instead.
KY-04 (R): Over in Kentucky, it seems like quite a few local election clerks have not heeded the recommendation of the state’s Board of Elections and are releasing results tonight. Anyway, with about 9,000 votes counted, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie is, despite Trump’s wishes, not getting booted out of the GOP caucus. He’s destroying his opponent, Todd McMurtry, 88-12.
VA-02 (R): The AP has called the GOP primary for ex-Rep. Scott Taylor, who will now head to a rematch with Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who unseated him in this traditionally Republican district in the Virginia Beach area two years ago. This will be a tough race, but Luria is a strong campaigner and monster fundraiser. We rate this race as Lean Democratic.
NC-11 (R): With 15,000 votes counted in the runoff for this open seat, businessman Madison Cawthorn is crushing businesswoman Lynda Bennett 67-33, despite the fact that Bennett received Donald Trump’s endorsement. Bennett outpaced Cawthorn 23-20 in the first round of voting.
VA-05 (D): The AP has called the race for physician Cameron Webb, who has a punishing 68-18 lead on his nearest rival. He’ll face local GOP elected official Bob Good for this open seat spanning Charlottesville and south-central Virginia. Webb would be the area’s first Black representative since John Mercer Langston’s brief tenure ended in 1891. We rate the November election Likely Republican.
KY-Sen (D): With 52,000 votes counted, former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath leads state Rep. Charles Booker 46-35, but note that zero votes have been tallied in Jefferson County, which is home to Louisville, where Booker is from. There are also no votes yet in Fayette County, the site of Lexington, Kentucky’s other big bastion of liberal votes.
KY-Sen (D): … and we won’t be seeing any results from either Jefferson or Fayette counties tonight. Both have said that they won’t release any returns until June 30, to give them time to count absentee ballots.
