Live coverage: June 23, 2020 primaries

Kentucky, New York, and Virginia are holding downballot primaries tonight while Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina are conducting primary runoffs. We also have a special election for New York’s 27th Congressional District on tap.

Due to the coronavirus, many voters are casting their ballots by mail, and each state has different deadlines for the return of mail ballots. As a result, we may not know the final results for some races for several days or more. In addition, Kentucky’s Board of Elections has advised all counties to wait until June 30 before releasing any results, while New York will not count its absentee ballots for at least a week after the primary.

