Trump was able to make Washington, D.C. a police state because we failed to make it a real state

As anti-racism protests grip the nation, the citizens of the District of Columbia have endured a living nightmare under Donald Trump. Police attacked journalists with impunity; Washington, D.C. protesters were labeled as “terrorists” by the president; and unmarked, anonymous militias were unleashed on the people. Hundreds of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne, who serve as a presidential ceremonial unit, were issued bayonets and live ammunition for possible use against protesters in the district.

It was just last month that Trump called the armed white supremacists who stormed the Michigan Capitol “very good people,” and even said the governor should make a deal with them. Yet unarmed, peaceful people of color—who dared to march just for the right to exist—were assaulted, violated, and rounded up. National Guard units deployed to the nation’s capital on Trump’s orders were ordered to use extremely aggressive tactics against civilians. A military helicopter utilized dangerous “low altitude maneuvers” to disperse crowds, a tactic that up until now has only been used against clusters of enemy soldiers in foreign combat zones.

All of this was possible because Washington, D.C. is not free. It is subject to the tyranny of bad actors in the federal government. This is the only place in the nation where American citizens don’t get any representation in Congress, and have no right to govern themselves. No laws, policies, or initiatives in the district can be enacted without Congressional approval.

Mayor of the District of Columbia Muriel Bowser

Although Mayor Muriel Bowser is the chief executive for Washington, D.C., she is extremely limited in what she can do for her constituency. Any president can take control of Washington’s police force for up to two days; Congressional approval can extend it indefinitely. The mayor also has no say if other states want to send National Guard troops into the district.

This lack of sovereignty puts Mayor Bowser in the impossible position of advocating for her people with constrained legal authority, yet she has used her limited powers as best she can. When she asked the president not to mobilize troops in the district to quell imaginary antifa forces, the president mocked both her and her request. However, she correctly refused to have Washington, D.C. residents pay for the troops’ lodging, so they were forced to move somewhere else.

A Black woman standing up to Trump? You know that was going to get a tweet:

Yup. Trump openly threatened—on Twitter—to send jack-booted thugs to Washington, D.C. as a reminder that the district’s people better think twice about using their First Amendment rights to protest. Trump, in a signature racist rant, threatened to unleash “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons” on the Washington citizens who dared try.

Mayor Bowser responded by reminding Trump of the fact that Black lives matter by painting the street leading up to the White House. The gigantic mural ends at St. John's Episcopal Church, where Trump staged his ill-advised, upside-down Bible photo op. Bowser also renamed the plaza, which is now Black Lives Matter Plaza. Like everything else, this could be overruled—but the mayor is betting the feds won’t try. Meanwhile, Trump is furious that he has to look at those giant words while he descends in Marine One.

Unfortunately, retaliation against the mayor and her citizens for simply standing up for human rights is likely forthcoming. Democrats in office need to speak out and stop taking Washington, D.C.’s 700,000-plus residents for granted.

Before a problem can be solved, it must be understood. So why are district citizens treated so poorly? And why do we allow it?

For the first question, Washington, D.C. has always been a thumb in the eye for white Southern conservatives, who have a long history of hatred toward Washingtonians. This goes beyond the fact that much of the federal bureaucracy resides there: Washington, D.C. became the country’s largest majority African American city in the 1950s, and has been affectionately referred to as “Chocolate City” ever since. The nickname doesn’t only refer to the large black majority, but the fact that D.C. has always been a powerhouse for Black activism, as well as a seat of African American art and culture.

President Obama gives commencement address at Howard University.

African Americans have been a significant part of the Washington, D.C. population since the 1800s. They organized their own schools, churches, businesses, and societies, and fought hard for abolition. Their efforts paid off. Before the Emancipation Proclamation, Congress passed a law in April 1862 freeing all slaves in Washington, D.C.

Many African Americans flocked to the city, not only because of the good jobs, but because of the educational opportunities. Preparatory schools for Black youth sprung up throughout the district, and Howard University was the first Black college to be chartered by Congress. Howard in turn produced many Black professionals who would help reshape the district.

Justice organizations going back 100 years organized pickets, boycotts, and lawsuits against oppressive white business practices and segregation, and were largely successful in winning rights for the district ahead of anywhere else. The Civil Rights Movement’s pinnacle was at the National Mall in Washington in 1963. Every mayor has been African American.

Today, Washington is one of the most socioeconomically diverse, immigrant-friendly, and liberal cities in the nation. It also consistently ranks at the top of the list for having the most educated populace. African American culture in Washington, D.C. is celebrated and promoted. “Black Broadway” offered multiple venues for Black artists experiencing segregation in other places, including the infamous Lincoln and Howard theaters. Musician Duke Ellington and poet Langston Hughes, along with others, got their start on historic U Street, which still thrives today.

Finally, Washington, D.C. has the most reliably Democratic population in the nation. In other words, the district encapsulates everything Republicans hate. And hate is not too strong a word. Republicans have consistently insulted Washington, D.C.’s Black leadership, including my own damn Congressman in 2013. Republican John Mica’s response to the district voting for budget autonomy hasn’t aged well … and it was garbage when he said it.

Well, when my kids were young teenagers, they always wanted budget autonomy too. But we always, you know, you allow them to go their own way, and if they get out of line, according to the Constitution, the Congress has the right to step in […] As long as they are minding their Ps and Qs, so to say, I think the government can back off. But we must remain vigilant.

It was appalling, but Mica was just one of many. Former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz took particular glee in meddling in Washington, D.C. affairs. Chaffetz was from one of the most conservative regions in the country, and injected himself into just about every initiative that Washington, D.C. citizens passed.

Chaffetz threatened to have Mayor Bowser arrested if she enacted marijuana legalization. He also accused Bowser of violating federal law after she said she would create a legal fund to aid citizens of hers who were targeted by Trump’s immigration crackdown. Other conservative congressmen blocked programs regarding abortion services and even a needle exchange program designed to stop the spread of HIV. When Washington, D.C. was finally allowed to enact that program, HIV rates dropped significantly.

Even worse, district citizens are used as guinea pigs to test out federal initiatives. During the height of the drug war, Washington, D.C.’s residents faced mandatory minimum sentencing laws. They were also the first American citizens to be subjected to no-knock raids like the one that killed Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor. Washingtonians had to accept police being able to break into their homes without identifying who they were before conducting a forced search and seizure.

Which brings us to the issue of Washington, D.C. statehood. In researching arguments against the constitutionality of statehood, it struck me that almost all of them came from right-wing think tanks and Republican politicians—and that none of them are legitimate. Most legal scholars agree that the statehood bill that Washington, D.C. Rep. Eleanor Norton introduces every year is perfectly legal, and would not require a constitutional amendment.

Most importantly, there is no legitimate constitutional argument against Washington, D.C. statehood.

The Constitution allows Congress broad authority over the federal district, and complete authority to accept new states through simple legislation. The Constitution does require control over a federal district not to grow larger than 10 square miles, but there is no minimum size. The bill proposed by Norton—a nonvoting member of the House—would shrink the current federal district to encompass the National Mall, White House, Congress, the Supreme Court, and several federal buildings. All the remaining land within the district would become the new state. There’s even a road map for creating the 51st state, known as the "Tennessee model.”

Aides to Bowser said a broader push for statehood would follow a process known as the "Tennessee model." When Tennessee was admitted to the union as the 16th state, it was a federal territory, much like the nation’s capital. Congress agreed to allow Tennessee to become a state without ratification by the existing states. Instead, it required a vote of residents in the territory to approve a state constitution and a pledge to form a republic-style government.

George W. Bush’s attorney general, Viet Dinh, was asked to review the bill’s constitutionality. He broke with the Republican mantra by writing a lengthy statement of support. Weak arguments about size or population don’t hold up either: Washington, D.C. has a larger population than Wyoming and Vermont, and a GDP higher than 16 states.

​The Dalai Lama has criticized the U.S. for denying voting rights to Washington, D.C. citizens.

Surprisingly, the biggest obstacle is not Republicans, but Democrats. Many Democratic politicians have come to accept the Republican viewpoint that the current system should be treated as normal. Democrats have stayed largely silent when Republicans spew paternalistic garbage about how Washington, D.C. can’t be entrusted with governing themselves; Democratic leaders have consistently refused to make civil rights for Washingtonians a priority. Even President Barack Obama—a worldwide champion for democracy and civil rights—refused to fight for the people he lived with for eight years.

Democrats had an opportunity during the brief two-year window with a super-majority in both houses of Congress and the control of the executive branch, but Obama and his allies echoed the false Republican narrative that the concept of Washington, D.C. statehood was “partisan”. Obama never fought for statehood, never mentioned it in any address, and wouldn’t even give written support for the statehood referendum in 2013. As a final insult, he literally bargained away women’s rights in Washington, D.C. so he could get a budget deal passed with John Boehner in 2011. Yes, really.

Over the past few years, we have witnessed just how far the Republicans will go to stay in power. If the district was mostly white, rural, uneducated, and conservative, I can all but guarantee that it would have been a state by now. Sure, Republicans would have pushed for it for the added political power, rather than concerns about voter disenfranchisement, but at least Washington, D.C.’s citizens would have their full inalienable rights by now. Democrats, however, have sat idly by while, year after year, the citizens of Washington, D.C. get trampled upon—literally.

We can’t call ourselves a democracy if we actively deny hundreds of thousands of people representation and state sovereignty, unlike everywhere else in America. The citizens of Washington, D.C. are forced to pay all the same taxes as anyone else, and they fight in every single one of America’s wars—yet with just one “shadow” representative and no senators, the people of the district don’t have an equal voice in Congress.

In writing this, I just learned of the historic vote set to take place in the House to grant Washington, D.C. statehood. Assuming it passes, it would be the first time either chamber of Congress granted full voting rights and representation to Washington, D.C. citizens. Thanks to Trump’s brutality, the tide may finally be turning. Democrats need to make this the top priority when they retake power next year.

We owe it to all Washingtonians—not to mention the principles of democracy—to ensure that no racist, vindictive, wannabe-tyrant with a bad tan can ever hurt them like this again.

