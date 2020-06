Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 19:06 Hits: 2

Romanian prosecutors have charged the head of a Romanian state-owned company with corruption over a contract to acquire medical equipment aimed at fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

