Lawyers charged with arson denied bail while officers who killed Breonna Taylor run free

Following the violent murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, protests have erupted both across the country and worldwide. While most protests remain peaceful, some incidents of violence and property damage have been reported; as a result, some activists and protestors have been arrested. While thousands have been arrested nationwide, two young POC Brooklyn lawyers accused of burning a vacant New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle have made headlines for their lack of criminal history, possible extreme sentence if found guilty, and the Trump administration’s involvement in their case.

Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail through a broken window of an empty previously vandalized police cruiser in Brooklyn on May 30. “The defendants were caught on camera firebombing an NYPD vehicle,” Brooklyn prosecutors wrote in a court filing, according toThe Washington Post. They also “sought to incite others to launch similar attacks and attempted to distribute other Molotov cocktails to other protestors in furtherance of this objective.”

The two were later arrested and let out on a $250,000 bond by two lower court judges on June 1. Days later the two lawyers were sent back to the Metropolitan Detention Center after the government appealed their release when a three-judge panel revoked their bond on the basis that they were a danger to society. All three judges were appointed by President Donald Trump.

With no prior criminal history and years of community work and service, the allegations that both defendants remain a threat to society have shocked friends, family, and even prosecutors. "He's a person with an extraordinary career that was just starting in the law. He attended prestigious universities, he had some of the best education that you can have in this country and yet he risked everything—everything—to drive around in a car with Molotov cocktails attacking police vehicles," federal prosecutor Ian Richardson said during one of Mattis's initial court appearances, according to CNN. "It is difficult for me, frankly," Richardson added, "to comprehend how somebody in his position with his background would do what he did." Last week over 50 lawyers, unconnected to the case, came together to support the defendants arguing that the existing bail practice must be upheld.

Instead of focusing on charging the officers associated with the death of Breonna Taylor and other victims of police brutality and negligence, Donald Trump has found interest in this case. As Rahman and Mattis sit in jail with the chance of facing life in prison, the police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor remain uncharged. The Trump administration is going above and beyond to not only involve itself in this case but elevate it from the state to the federal level. By denying bail and appealing Rahman and Mattis’s bail the government has taken action that is usually reserved for more serious crimes like murder and terrorism.

The case perpetuates the ideology that if you are Black or Muslim, whether or not you have a criminal history doesn’t matter, you are too grave of a threat to await trial from home and must be detained. This concept is one of the many reasons why people are looking to rebuild and construct the criminal justice system, which disproportionality affects Black and Brown folk.

“The disproportionate prosecution of Urooj and Colin is another iteration of the Trump administration’s attempt to detract from police violence in the US,” members of the Fordham Law School community wrote in an open letter. “Indeed, Rahman, a Pakistani Muslim immigrant and Mattis, a young Black man, are convenient scapegoats given this country’s deeply entrenched and violent history of anti-Black racism and Islamophobia.”

The Department of Justice initially announced the charges against Rahman and Mattis along with the arrest of another woman, Samantha Shader, together on May 31. Shader, who has no connection to either Rahman or Mattis, is facing more serious allegations for throwing a Molotov cocktail at an occupied NYPD.

In a statement last week, the government announced additional, more serious charges in all three cases. In total, Rahman and Mattis now each face seven federal felony charges, including use of explosives, arson, and civil disorder. The charges carry a minimum of 45 years if convicted and a maximum of life in prison, CNN reported.

“If you consider what these individuals are accused of doing—throwing a Molotov cocktail into an already abandoned police vehicle and charring its dashboard—the potential punishments are clearly wildly disproportionate,” said Lara Bazelon, a professor and director of the Criminal Juvenile Justice and Racial Justice Clinical Programs at the University of San Francisco School of Law, The Interceptreported. “They are facing a mandatory minimum of 45 years in prison if convicted. A judge sentencing them would have no choice but to give them that amount of time.”

Many conservative outlets have sensationalized the case, identifying the two as one Black and one Muslim lawyer set on responding to police brutality with violence. The New York Daily News published an edited version of an interview in which Rahman is depicted making threats to police officers; the same full interview then appeared on YouTube uploaded by LoudLeaks, a news site, which gave a clearer perspective. Instead of promoting police violence the unedited version of the interview shows Rahman citing damage to police equipment as a response of police misconduct and abuse toward the public.

Trump supporters in addition to Donald Trump Jr. and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida have all shared the case’s alleged story to emphasize the importance of persecuting those who commit violence toward police officials or during protests.

Rahman’s and Mattis’s next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday; the two have not yet entered a plea as they await trial.

