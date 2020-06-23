Trump Attacks Anti-Fascists But Is Silent on Boogaloo Far-Right Groups Engaged in Deadly Violence

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 12:14 Hits: 4

President Trump claims without evidence that anti-fascists are inciting riots at protests against police brutality, but has downplayed groups like the “boogaloo” movement, which are using the protests as cover to carry out violence, even murder. “We know that in this country the far right holds a monopoly on political violence and that since September 11th, far-right extremists have killed far more people than members of any other ideology,” says Cassie Miller, senior research analyst at the Southern Poverty Law Center. We also speak with journalist Ali Winston about a new BBC investigation into how the neo-Nazi militant group The Base is grooming and recruiting teenagers online.

