Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 12:19 Hits: 2

Former Trump advisor John Bolton’s memoir of his time in the White House has gone on sale. The Trump administration had tried to halt publication of the critical book, arguing that it posed a national security threat.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/former-trump-advisor-bolton-s-tell-all-memoir-hits-shelves/a-53912746?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf