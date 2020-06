Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 13:47 Hits: 2

Iranian authorities are reportedly mulling a ban on Instagram, a popular social media platform in the Islamic country. DW analyzes why the hardline Shiite regime continues to feel threatened by the power of the internet.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-is-the-iranian-regime-wary-of-instagram/a-53915013?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf