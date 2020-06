Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 15:23 Hits: 4

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will be fined 300 levs (US$174) for violating an order to wear a protective face mask during a visit to a church on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

