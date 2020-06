Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 13:59 Hits: 3

No matter how big an economy is, it is heavily influenced by US economic growth, financial stability, and policy spillovers. With the COVID-19 crisis, the evolution of the global economic-policy paradigm has become an urgent matter, and the rest of the world must not suffer the consequences of a US that does too little, too late.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-us-leadership-economic-policy-response-by-mohamed-a-el-erian-2020-06